The city is looking at a potentially lower tax rate in the fiscal year that begins in July.
The Centerville City Council heard an update Monday on the latest in the budgeting process from City Administrator Jason Fraser.
The city is now about halfway through the budgeting process, with the intent to have a budget hearing and approval in March.
The current proposed tax rate is $17.45 per $1,000 in the tentative budget prepared for Monday’s meeting. That would be down from the $17.88 per $1,000 rate that is currently taxed to the city’s residents.
Key reasons for this, Fraser said, is that the city’s health insurance costs are down, some senior staff in the city have left and been replaced with less senior employees, and there have been some re-calculations in other areas.
Fraser said the budget that’s proposed will ultimately be a balanced budget. It currently shows the city plans to overspend their revenues, but he said that’s not ultimately the case.
The budget currently includes expenses that would be related to adding a new transport ambulance in service. While the expenses are listed in the budget, it’s considered an unfunded idea at this point until the city can determine whether there are enough inter-facility transports for them to gain to make the expenditure worth it.
These transports are typically more profitable than emergency 911 calls, and payment is more assured. The service has handled a few inter-facility transports, but MercyOne continues to provide them from their facility most of the time. Fraser said the hospital has told the city there is the possibility they could receive more of these transports, but the number is not definitive enough at this point to commit.
To add the service, the city would have to purchase an additional ambulance and hire three additional crew members. Fraser said the cost of a new ambulance has been left in the budget to provide flexibility in the budget but “the general fund is otherwise a net-zero budget for FY21.”
The police department’s budget will remain largely the same. There is currently money assigned to add a police dog, but Fraser said that will only happen if 100% of the necessary funds come through a donation. It’s expected it would cost between $20,000-$30,000 to purchase and train a dog, with a $5,000 yearly expense after.
The street department’s budget will stay relative the same. There are some capital projects budgeted which include a mill and overlay of Oak Street, between North Haynes Avenue and North 18th Street, a rebuild of East Jackson Street, a mill and overlay of Garfield Street from Drake Avenue to Main Street and from Main Street to Eighth Street, and a reconstruction of alleyways around the north and west sides of the square in conjunction with Alliant Energy’s removal of overhead powerlines. The street department is also budgeted to purchase a new front endloader.
There are some unknowns in the sewer fund, as city officials work out the costs of some pending required upgrades to the wasterwater plants. Currently, officials anticipate a cost of $700,000 in the upcoming fiscal year, but the budget will likely need to be amended in the fall once the costs are more concrete.
In other action:
— Citing questions on at least two of the tourism grant applications, the Centerville City Council tabled ruling on which grants to accept.