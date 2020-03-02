The Centerville City Council approved next fiscal year's budget while also approving more than $23,000 in requests for money from the city's tourism grant fund.
The budget will allow the city to lower its tax rate by about 40 cents. The new rate will be about $17.47 per $1,000 in property valuation. There were no comments during Monday's public hearing on the budget and it was approved unanimously by the council.
Looking at the budget published in advance of Monday night's meeting, it shows the city is spending $1.1 million more than its revenues. However, the budget is considered balanced, city administrator Jason Fraser said.
The budget form that was published contains some expenses which may not come to fruition. For instance, $140,000 has been programmed for a new transport ambulance and increased staff. Currently, though, there's not revenue behind that project as the city isn't sure whether it will get into the business of transporting patients from facility to facility just yet.
A culvert at Prairie St. and 18th St. will also need to be replaced at a large anticipated cost. The city will pay for that money out of reserve funds and potentially from local option sales tax dollars, but for now it shows as a large expenditure on the budget.
The council on Monday also approved, as presented, grant awards for six organizations. The total amount awarded was $26,300. The funding comes from the hotel/motel tax.
The highest funding award was to the Historic Preservation Corporation, which received $6,150 of its original $11,000 request. The HPC requested funds to make repairs to the CB&Q Depot on the Centerville levee, including repairing a door, replacing a window and creating a historic display to be used as part of the tour.
Main Street Centerville was awarded $6,000 of its initial $11,500 request. The money freed up by the change in funding the YMCA's request went to up the amount Main Street Centerville received. Main Street requested $8,000 for Bike Night, $2,000 for general advertising of their tourism events, and $1,500 for Director Mary Wells to attend the National Main Street event.
The Centerville Garden Club also received $6,000, matching the amount they requested. The Garden Club helps beautify multiple public areas, but the funding will allow the club to handle Christmas decorations this December.
The Centerville Fire Rescue Firefighter's Association received $2,000 to support their annual car show fundraiser.
The Appanoose County Coalition for the Arts will receive $6,150 of their original $12,000 request for installation of a furnace and air conditions for the Ritz Theatre. Both the furnace and air conditioning units were already acquired, but the grant request was to cover installation.