The Centerville City Council approved its first budget amendment Monday.
There were no public comments during a public hearing. The amendment was due to projects that were scheduled to be completed before July being invoiced on the current fiscal year.
Additionally, some grant funding was received after the current budget was completed.
The amendment will not add to taxes, with additional expenditures taken from the city’s fund balance.
City administrator Jason Fraser reported in his written report to the council that the city has been evaluating the trees in the Morgan Cline City Park. Several dead trees will be removed.
Fraser said some of the Ash trees are showing signs of Emerald Ash borer infestation. The city anticipates removing 53 dead or dying trees from the park. An additional 20 trees need removed from the city cemetery, he wrote.
In other action:
— The council approved moving forward with an abandonment process against a property located at 1625 S. 18th St. in Centerville. The home’s roof is partially tarp, city officials said. The home has been in dilapidated condition for sometime now, Fraser said.
— A presentation was given by Chariton Valley Planning and Development on a new housing infill program being offered. The Homes for Iowa project teams up with prisoners from the Newton Correctional Facility to build affordable homes. The homes take about six months to build and are delivered between 9-10 months after they are ordered. The buyer needs to furnish the homes, but it’s possible for the total cost to be approximately $130,000, executive director Nichole Moore said.