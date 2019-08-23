CENTERVILLE — The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rathbun Lake has opened Corps of Engineers’ public designated beaches based on recent algal toxin laboratory results.
Data results from Buck Creek and Island View beaches are within the Iowa Department of Natural Resources state beach advisory standards and due to the improved conditions are open.
Drinking water and showers at campgrounds are safe and not affected by the algae bloom. Boating and fishing are safe under current conditions.
Visitors are reminded to exercise their best judgment while recreating at Rathbun. Blue-green algae blooms can develop rapidly and may float or drift to accumulate on the downwind shoreline. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid all water contact and keep pets away.
The Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor the algae bloom and provide public updates as conditions develop.
More information on algae bloom, including up-to-date conditions, can be found online at www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Beach-Monitoring and www.epa.gov/nutrientpollution/harmful-algal-blooms.
For additional information, contact Rathbun Lake at 641-647-2464.