RATHBUN LAKE — The campgrounds managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a phased reopening in June.
The closures, all related to COVID-19, largely have affected campground and day-use of the recreation areas at Rathbun Lake.
Currently open are the boat ramps at Bridge View Park, Buck Creek Park, Island View Park and the South Fork Park. The outlet area is currently open to day-use.
Part of the phased reopening that begins at June 1 are the campgrounds and day-use areas of Bridge View Park, Buck Creek Park and Island View Park. The boat ramp, campground and day-use areas of Prairie Ridge Park will reopen June 1.
All corps-managed playgrounds are closed for use until further notice.
The previously announced transition to cashless campsite reservations is continuing as originally planned for this season. Customers will need to make reservations and payments online at www.recreation.gov. No cash or checks will be collected onsite.