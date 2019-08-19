In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers updated the Chariton River Water Regulation Manual and incorporated new adaptive water management strategies benefiting interests both upstream and downstream of the Rathbun Lake dam.
One of the adaptive water management strategies in the new manual allows for a ‘fall pulse’ or increased water release for a short duration from the lake. This fall pulse gives the Corps the ability to increase water in support of downstream wildlife management goals on state and privately owned lands.
At some point during the last week of September through early October 2019, releases will be increased up to 2,700 cubic feet per second and will continue for three to four days in order to provide water to meet wetland management goals.
Based upon the data collected in previous high flow events, the 2,700 cubic feet per second release will remain in existing river banks. The brief period of increased releases is dependent on rain events and lake effects, and could be cancelled at any time.
Questions regarding this water release can be directed to the Rathbun Lake Project office Operations Manager at 641-647-2464 or the Kansas City District Water Management Office at 816-389-3545.