The Morgan E. Cline Foundation is seeking to award grants to charitable organizations working in and around Appanoose County.
“This will be the foundation’s third year awarding grants. In the last two years, we have given away $200,000 to local nonprofits to support their programs, operations, and facilities,” said Alison Fraser, CEO of the Foundation.
In 2018, 33 groups contacted the Foundation expressing interest in receiving funding. The Foundation eventually funded five of these groups: The 18-80 Club, Historic Preservation Corporation, Drake Public Library Foundation, City of Exline, and Appanoose County Coalition for the Arts.
Grants are targeted at organizations focused in four core areas: community and economic development, historic preservation and redevelopment, seniors and healthcare, and culture and the arts. Nonprofits with funding matches and the ability to complete their project within the grant’s timeframe are strongly preferred. Funds can be used for special projects or general operations.
More information is available at morganclinefoundation.org. Charitable organizations interested in applying for a grant may also contact Alison Fraser at 641-437-1068 or ceo@morganclinefoundation.org for more information on the Foundation’s grant guidelines and process. Complete applications will be accepted by invitation only. Interested organizations should submit a one-page letter of inquiry to Fraser by Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 to be considered for an invitation to apply. If a nonprofit needs help drafting a letter of inquiry, that group is encouraged to contact Fraser for guidance.
The Morgan Cline Foundation’s grant program is just part of its ongoing work in Appanoose County. It also operates The Continental Hotel, The Shoppes at Bradley Hall, and The Majestic Theater as part of its charitable programming.