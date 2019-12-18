The first step in the city of Centerville’s budget process began Monday.
City administrator Jason Fraser discussed expected impacts on the budget as the council will begin in 2020 to solidify the budget for the fiscal year that will begin in July.
Fraser said while numbers won’t be available until January, the city is anticipating a 3-5 percent growth in property valuation, which is slightly above the norm.
The one-year-old ambulance service through Centerville Fire and Rescue will be among the top focuses of the budget. The service has begun taking some hospital-to-hospital transports and Fraser said offering this service more consistently will be a pathway to making the 911 ambulance service revenue-neutral for the city.
Transports from one hospital or facility to another are reimbursed consistently, whereas 911 transports often result in calls where a patient isn’t billed.
Costs to start up a more consistent service would include purchasing an additional ambulance more appropriate for these kinds of transports.
The city purchased two ambulances when it began its own service, but those ambulances are not as efficient for transports between facilities and more efficient models are available. Additionally, a third ambulance would still typically allow for two ambulance crews to be available for 911 calls regardless of an ongoing transport.
The additional employees for the ambulance service had a positive impact on the city’s health insurance, Fraser said. With the additional staff, the city qualified for a health care program that’s about $160,000 cheaper and has better benefits for all employees across the city.
Fraser said the Centerville Fire Department will also be looking to replace two of its smaller response vehicles. They were originally considering to replace a pumper, but instead thinks they could replace two woodland/grass fire vehicles for roughly the same cost.
The Centerville Police Department, Fraser said, will be working toward a new law center with Appanoose County. Fraser said adding a K-9 is a “stretch goal” for the budget year, one that would cost up to $30,000 initially then $5,000 yearly but has community support.
Fraser hopes to be able to budget funding for summer, adult and children’s programming at the library, he told the council.
Re-painting of the city pool, estimated to cost $70,000, will lead items in the parks department. Fraser also wants to establish dedicated funding for park maintenance. Installation of a new lighted park trail is expected to begin in late February or March, but payments would likely occur in the upcoming fiscal year. Funding for that project is via a United Way grant.
Every council meeting from now until March will include discussion on the budget in some fashion, according to an outline presented by Fraser Monday.
Local option sales tax
The city council also tentatively discussed the potential for a renewal of local option sales tax.
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors had a similar discussion on Monday, as well. They are considering using sales tax to build a new jail and law enforcement center. The city, which has a sales tax that sunsets in 2023, is also eying whether they can include funding for that project.
Additionally, Fraser said, city officials are mulling whether a new public safety center, including the fire department, could be appropriate in the discussion as well.
The city of Centerville generates over a half-million dollars each year from the 1% local option sales tax. Currently, 35% goes toward sewer capital expenses, 35% for capital infrastructure, 20% for the pool’s debt service, 5% for the fire department and 5% for economic development.
Fraser identified the pool’s cut needs to be higher in order for those payments to cover the costs of the debt alone. Additionally, he pointed out that the roughly $28,000 the fire department receives through sales tax doesn’t equate to enough to purchase a new truck: which for a full-sized truck amounts to more than $400,000, he said.
In other news:
• The city’s website at http://www.centerville-ia.org relaunched this week after being offline briefly.
• Members of the 2020 city government were sworn in, including incoming member Darrin Hamilton and those re-elected: Mayor Mike O’Connor, councilmembers Jay Dillard and Jan Spurgeon.
• A proclamation of thanks was read to councilmember Dianne Senior, who participated in her final meeting as a councilmember. She did not run for re-election.