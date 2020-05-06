There is no specific prohibition from Gov. Kim Reynolds against garage sales in the state of Iowa. Though city leadership would rather eager sellers to hold off.

As the weather turns warmer, and folks make strides in their spring cleaning efforts, a popular question has been coming into both the Daily Iowegian and Centerville City Hall: "Can we have garage sales?"

The answer, city administrator Jason Fraser said, is legally, yes. Though his preference would be that residents refrain from them for the time being.

But, with no law outright banning them, Fraser said any garage sales would be subject to the rules prohibit large social gatherings. For those who decide to hold garage sales, Fraser said they must limit attendance to less than 10 people total and that they must ensure there is proper social distancing.

Beyond those points, Fraser says garage sale hosts should make hand sanitizer or a hand wash station for people attending. Everyone should also wear masks while attending.

“We are applying it as … it's still allowed as long as they’re under that 10 person threshold,” Fraser said.

