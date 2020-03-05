The Centerville High School Drama Department will be presenting the comedy/drama, “Arrivals and Departures” by Jane and Jim Jeffries on Friday March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Director for the play is Kayleen Durley with Laura DePrizio producing.
Have you ever people-watched at the airport? Everywhere you turn, there is a different story. We all know the stressful or comedic stories of booking tickets, checking in, getting through security, and figuring out how to board. Experience 12 stories of airport travelers that eventually intersect on the same flight. Ranging from poignant to laugh-out-loud, Arrivals and Departures has something for everyone.
The students auditioned in January and have been practicing three nights a week since then. Students play multiple roles in the show.
“It’s been a lot of fun to put this together. There are some quirky characters in it. It should be a lot of fun to watch.” said Laura DePrizio.