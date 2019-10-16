RATHBUN LAKE — Campers looking to stay in many of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed spots at Rathbun Lake will have a new procedure to follow.
The new policy, which was announced Wednesday, goes into effect for the start of next camping season on May 1.
All spots that are managed by the Corps of Engineers at Island View, Bridge View and Prairie Ridge will be reservable. Those reservations must be done online at recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. The park attendant booths will no longer be regularly staffed.
Camping sites can be reserved up to 180 days in advance, and must be paid by credit or debit card. Campsites, if available, can also be reserved same day, upon arrival through the website or phone number. Park attendant volunteers will check reservation tags daily.
All paid sites must be occupied by a camping unit, either camper or tent, during the reservation dates.
Buck Creek Park will continue to have both reservable and non-reservable spots, and will continue to have a park attendant booth that has regularly staffed hours.
For questions, contact the Rathbun Lake office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 641-647-2464.