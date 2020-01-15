Another round of change orders were on the table Monday for Centerville School Board members, and they again generated some discussion.
After board members spoke in brief about each order, they were approved with one dissenting vote: Mike Moore.
Asked by board president to state his objection to the change orders the freshman board member said he wondered whether the district was getting the best pricing, and whether it was using local contractors as much as it could.
Change orders are filed by the lead contractor when changes occur, either deletions or additions from the initial plans. Board members have raised issues throughout the project at Lakeview Elementary School, largely aimed at items they feel the architectural firm left out.
One item pointed out by Moore in particular was the installation of six handicap parking signs at Lakeview for a cost of $1,335. The included bid had previously been $2,430.
The work will be done by a Des Moines-area contractor.
“Thirteen hundred dollars to put up six no parking signs? That doesn’t make any sense at all to me,” Moore said. “Second, were any of these jobs offered up to to anyone local?”
Transportation director Tim Kaster said his staff could have put the signs up.
Braster was critical that it was a concern for the board, stating that the general contractor is hired to make those decisions and economically it’s not appropriate for the district to use its own resources to save, in this case, $600.
“I think you’re getting a deal by having someone else do it,” Braster said. “ ... You’re going to go through all of this trouble for $600 folks.”
This was just one instance, another freshman member Kris Shondel pointed out.
“But how many times could we have done that?” he said. “I think that’s one of the questions we need to ask.”
Braster responded that hiring and paying for a general contractor to oversee the project is their job.
“How many things are we not going to allow the general contractor to do?” Braster asked.
Expanding beyond the signs, Moore also pointed to the already-completed change order that included installing river rock by an Ottumwa company.
“We have two people in the district that can do that, that are completely 100% certified and can do that project,” Moore said. “I know I talked to one and it wasn’t even offered to them.”
Board member Brooke Johnson said the high-level details discussed were beyond the board’s scope.
“The way I look at it is, it’s bigger part of a project,” Johnson said. “If we look at every lightbulb purchased and every little purchase throughout the whole building of the school, that’s beyond our scope — that’s not my expertise, that’s not what I know anything about. ... That’s why we hire who we hire.”
The 6-1 vote would stand, and the change orders were approved after the post-vote discussion.
The biggest of the change orders was a $105,833.82 expenditure to tie in the existing HVAC system that covers the school library and adjacent areas into the newly installed system.
The total cost of the Lakeview project to date is about $5.8 million.