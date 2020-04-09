It’s not the kinds of conversations school district officials were expecting to have in April.
Normally, the talk is about the upcoming graduation and prom. Instead, the discussion centers on how exactly the district should educate children despite them being at home in the midst of a pandemic.
Schools in Appanoose County announced closures on March 16 after the governor recommended a four-week pause to the school year. Since then, that recommendation has turned into an order to keep schools closed until April 30.
The move is designed to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease. The disease is most often mild, with some patients being entirely asymptomatic. However, even patients not showing symptoms can be contagious, experts say. In some cases, the disease can cause severe respiratory issues, require hospitalization and can lead to death.
"Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news conference on April 2. At the time, there were 614 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there are 1,145 confirmed cases in the state and 27 have died from the disease.
Reynolds’ order last week that schools in Iowa remain closed until April 30 also came with an ultimatum. Districts were asked to develop by April 10 their plans for providing educational opportunities to students.
Schools may choose a voluntary option, which encourages students to participate but doesn't require attendance, grades or give credit. A second option is required learning, which requires attendance and in which teachers grade work and grant credit. Districts also may choose not to attempt distance learning but will be required to make up missed days at a time not yet determined.
“While we strongly encourage schools to provide continuous learning opportunities through one of these two options they are not required to do so,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said Thursday.
The Centerville Community School District had already been offering voluntary educational opportunities using video conferencing tools and social media. Students without technology or internet access were given printed packets to complete.
District officials said Monday that track will continue, with more classwork for students to keep them engaged and brains fresh.
They chose this route, they said Monday, to give children the opportunity to continue being engaged with their teachers. But choosing the voluntary approach means the district can avoid asking stressed parents to make technology purchases.
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress and the U.S. Census, analyzed by the Associated Press, said about 12.2% of students in the district do not have access to the internet. Another 21% don’t have a computer at home.
Even in cases where a student’s home has internet, it’s no guarantee there’s enough bandwidth to be able to stream the video content being sent out by teachers. This problem worsens if there are multiple students in the home.
“I feel like this voluntary plan allows … for our families to support their kids while they’re going through this tough time,” said Rhonda Raskie, the district’s curriculum director.
In the voluntary system, there will not be grades given on assignments.
Students at Centerville High School are “expected” to complete assignments given by their teachers through Google Classroom or in packet/worksheet form. Those unable to work on Google Classroom should contact the school at 641-856-0813, ext. 1101.
High school students should anticipate about three hours per day to complete the schoolwork.
Students will receive feedback from teachers on completed work. Students who were working on credit recovery courses can still do so.
What to do with course credits at the high school is still under consideration. Guidance from the Iowa Department of Education tells districts to use local discretion to determine whether students have completed sufficient coursework to consider them ready for graduation.
“I’m confident we have a good plan, even if we should not return to school, … for all students to at least receive credit for the work that they did for second semester so they can progress towards graduation,” said Centerville High School Principal Matt Johnson.
Colleges are willing to accept pass/fail grading, but whether the high school will move to that or even requiring coursework in the future is still in the air.
“Matt [Johnson] and our high school staff is continuing to look at that,” Raskie said. “The [Department of Education] is giving us the option that we can this and move to a required system down the road if we feel that’s necessary. But, at this point, we felt like we need some more information before we made that definite call.”
For concurrent enrollment students who are taking classes for college credit, that work is continuing in a digital fashion. This applies even if the concurrent course was taught by a Centerville High School instructor. Students can withdraw if they wish by April 30 but otherwise should complete the course online for a pass/fail grade.
Teachers will communicate individually with students who had a failing grade at the end of the third quarter to develop a plan for them to still receive credit for the course in the second semester, should the closure extend beyond April 30.
“We are allowed to look at student work on a competency-based format so they could do work,” Johnson said, “and a teacher could determine if it met the standards for them to earn credit in that class.”
Centerville High School students requiring packet work instead of online courses can pick up their materials on Wednesday, April 15 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Teachers will attempt to contact students not responding to online or paper coursework by contacting the student or parent. The work is optional in the voluntary system but educators believe it's useful and important for students to remain engaged during what will be at least an unplanned, seven-week pause in their school year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.