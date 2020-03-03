Voters in the Centerville Community School District voted to approve a new revenue purpose statement expanding the district's use of the statewide 1-cent sales tax.
The revenue purpose statement is a mandate for the legislature in order for the district to utilize the funds it receives from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) sales tax.
The district has had a revenue purpose statement for some time, but when lawmakers extended the SAVE program, they required districts to revise their statements.
The statement does not implement or add any taxes. Instead, it paves out the various ways a district is able to utilize the funds it receives from the statewide sales tax.
Just 4% of voters turned out for Tuesday’s special election. A total of 173 voted to approve the revenue purpose statement, while 83 voted against. The measure required only a simple 50% majority in order to pass.
Centerville receives about $1.4 million per year from the program.
Funds can be used for school infrastructure purposes and needs of the school district, as well as property tax relief.