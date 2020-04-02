With school children in their homes and out of school for at least two more weeks, a parade around town has been organized to give children the opportunity to see their teachers.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools in Iowa to shutdown four weeks to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 disease. Schools closed March 16, and on Thursday Gov. Kim Reynolds announced they'll remain closed through April 30.
Many teachers have been offering online learning opportunities during the absence, but not every child has digital and online capabilities and the Iowa Department of Education said this learning can't be required.
Regardless, teachers will begin the parade Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. They have announced a route that hits the main thoroughfares in Centerville, including Golfview Circle.
The route begins at Lakeview Elementary School, heads east toward Golden Age, and goes north up 18th Street to Fogle True Value. Teachers will turn around there, then head to Haynes Avenue, down to Franklin St. then to North Park Avenue where they will go north to Golfview Circle.
After the Golfview Circle loop, they will head south on North Park Avenue, east on Franklin St., then south on North Main Street to get to the square. They'll make one lap around the square then exit onto North Main St.
From there, they will take Washington St. east to Haynes Avenue, then head south to go westbound on Maple St. and turn south onto South Main Street to return to Lakeview Elementary School.
All students, families and community members are welcome to find a spot on the parade route (and abide by the six-foot rule of social distancing) to wave at staff members.