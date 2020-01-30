While two buildings in the district will maintain their targeted status by the state, overall growth is occurring in many categories.
New data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Education show that Lakeview Elementary School and Howar Middle School will be targeted for a second year. Schools wind up on the targeted list when a certain population segment falls under an established benchmark in a particular standard.
In both cases, students with disabilities are not meeting standards for either math or reading. The state says a school’s score in each category for each subgroup should be above 43.95, assuming those subgroups have more than 20 students in them.
At Howar, reading and mathematics scores are below that for students with disabilities that have an individualized education program, or IEP. The reading score was 36.94 and the math score was 37.75. The statewide average for all districts in Iowa also lags behind the 43.95 benchmark. Statewide, 301 out of 1,295 school buildings are targeted in at least one subgroup, according to the data.
At Lakeview, students with IEPs tested above the state average in both reading and math but still fell short of the state’s target threshold score.
District-wide, the school serves about 1,324 students according to the data. About 12.8% of those students have IEPs. Approximately 65.6% of students are considered to be in the low socio-economic status, as they qualify for free and reduced lunch.
In the low socio-economic category, Howar Middle School was targeted last year but scores for reading and math among those students recovered and are now above both the state average and targeted threshold marks.
Three of the four buildings that make up the district’s K-12 education program saw their overall score rating from the state improve from 2018 to 2019.
Centerville High School’s score was the only to dip. They received a 55.13 rating that placed them in the commendable category in 2018. In 2019, that score declined to 53.86 and the school is now rated as acceptable.
The rest of the district’s buildings — Central Ward Elementary, Howar Middle School and Lakeview Elementary School — had rating increases and are now at a commendable status, according to the state.
The state assigns schools ratings based on a scale that includes statuses of exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority.
In 2018, Howar Middle School had a status of needs improvement with a rating of 47.14. Their 2019 rating jumped up to 57.52.
The scores are compiled by the state using a weighted average of multiple performance categories on a school building level to come up with a rating.
By the numbers:
— Participation in either the ACT or SAT by students in Centerville High School lags significantly behind the state average. The state says 33 of 87 eligible students participated in the ACT or SAT, or 37.93%. Statewide, 63.28% of students participate. Students who score well (above a 22 on the ACT and above 110 on the SAT) is also under the state average. At CHS, about 33% of students are above those marks on the test while statewide about 50% of students achieve scores above those levels.
— Centerville High School is near the state average for students enrolled in college-level, postsecondary or advanced coursework. About 70% of students are enrolled in one of those programs. The state average is 76%.
— Twice as many males take career and technical education programs than females in Centerville. About 39.53% of females at Centerville are “CTE concentrators.” Statewide, 57.82% of females are enrolled in a CTE concentration. Males in Centerville participate at a significantly higher rate than the state average, with 81.82% of males enrolled in the programs. Students are counted in the data if they took 1.5 or more Carnegie units of coursework within six different fields declared under a CTE program by Iowa Code. One Carnegie unit equals 120 hours of class time over the course of a year.
— Eighty-seven percent of students graduate after four years of high school, below the state average of 90.98% slightly. Students with low socio-economic status graduate within four years at a rate above the state average. Data show 87.18% of students with this status in Centerville graduate in four years, more than the state average of 83.71%.
— At Howar Middle School, growth is above the state average in both reading and mathematics. Reading growth moved from 43 to 58 at Howar year over year. In math, growth moves from 36 to 52.5. The state average is 50 for both.
— At Lakeview Elementary School, math growth is lagging the state average slightly with the school scoring a 46. Reading growth is ahead of the state average, with a score of 60. The percentage of students proficient in reading is near the state average. At Lakeview, 67.56% are labeled proficient, under the state average of 69.81%. In math, 61.33% of students are proficient in math, under the state average of 70.16%.
Full reports on all of the state’s public schools can be found at www.iaschoolperformance.gov.