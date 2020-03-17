Grab and go-style breakfasts and lunches from the Centerville School District to students will be available beginning Wednesday during the four-week closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All students are eligible to receive one lunch meal and one breakfast meal daily. The student's accounts will be charged per the student's current payment status.
Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at multiple pick up sites around the district's area.
Pick up sites and details:
— Lakeview Elementary, enter on Cottage St. and pick up from the front of the school, exiting past the softball field.
— Centerville Preschool, enter on 10th St., turn east on W. Madison St.
— Mystic City Hall
— Cincinnati City Hall
— Numa Station
— White Oak Grill in Exline
Students will be given a packaged lunch meal at pickup and a light breakfast meal for the following morning.
The typical lunch menu, though it can vary from day to day, is peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk and juice. Breakfast is cereal, fruit, juice and milk.
Meals are to be taken home. Children must be present to receive meals, but a student ID is not required. Meals will be distributed by Centerville Community School District personnel.
The Centerville School District is following a recommendation made by Gov. Kim Reynolds to close schools for four weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus worldwide pandemic. Legislators on Monday passed legislation so that schools will not have to make up the time missed.