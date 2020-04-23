The Centerville Community School Board has approved extending its policy to continue paying support staff during the COVID-19 related school closure.
Schools learned last week that they would not be returning to classes inside their buildings this school year, per Gov. Kim Reynolds' order. Previously, the closure was ordered through April 30, but given data, Reynolds said last week, she has extended the order to cover the remainder of the school year.
Teachers and administrators are still being paid as they continue to work under their contract, providing distance learning opportunities to students in the district on a mostly voluntary basis.
Support staff on the other hand face reduced or no work due to the closure. The district has been paying them based on their normal earnings for the duration of the closure, and will continue doing so for the remainder of the school year now.
The district approved a list of summer projects. Some new projects total $282,995 and join $882,650 projects already approved by the board from 2019 but that are not yet completed.
The projects will be completed contingent on acceptable bids coming in.
The new projects approved by the board Tuesday include extensive work to the areas of the Lakeview Elementary School outside of the new addition. The biggest includes splitting a computer lab into three smaller rooms, at an estimated cost of $70,416. Also proposed is $28,464 from the district in addition to grant and other funding received for a hall of fame trophy case and display project at Lakeview. A section of the parking lot on the north and east of the building will be replaced, new doors installed in hallways, new pain for all classrooms and an LED lighting upgrade.
There will be a remodel project to the press box at Paul Johnson Field. At Howard, the band room will receive new carpet. At the Centerville Preschool, the district will make changes to allow for off-street pick-up and drop off. Lastly, two new lawn mowers will be purchased.
Some other district-wide minor improvements include new window air conditioning units at the preschool. At the Howar Middle School there will be some new bathroom stalls and lockerroom work. At Lakeview there will be some additional paint touchups for exterior and heater vents, the abatement of three classrooms and a hallway, and new lights for the new parking lot. At the Centerville High School, there will be some drywall repair around the auditorium entrance and the replacement of a sidewalk west of the science wing.
Projects from 2019 that were not yet completed and carried over include a new gymnasium floor at Lakeview ($117,281), the paving of the new parking lot ($665,369) and new playground dirt work ($100,000).