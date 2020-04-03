The next regular meeting of the Centerville Community School Board will take place on Monday, and like other local government agencies will be conducted virtually.
The school district will not allow the public to attend in-person when it convenes Monday. However, the public will be able to watch and participate at home. The changes were made due to concerns over the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Among the items on Monday agenda is a public hearing on the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Those that wish to attend this board meeting virtually will have the option of logging into the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/687358939, which is also available on the district’s website. Patrons will not be granted in person access to this meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting the Board President will give additional directions for participation in this meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.