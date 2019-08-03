A Centerville man was found guilty of burgling an Appanoose County home with an axe. A judge sentenced him to prison.
Jacob Anthony Susin, 41, of Centerville, was found guilty of going armed with intent, a class D felony, by Judge Daniel Wilson in April. Susin waived his right to a jury trial and instead opted for a judge to make a decision on the case based on “minutes of testimony,” a document of witnesses to be called and what they are expected to say.
Susin was sentenced last Monday, July 22, to five years in prison with a $750 fine.
Susin had also been charged with first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. The court did not render a verdict on those charges and they were dismissed as part of the sentencing proceedings.
The charges stemmed from a May 30, 2018 incident in rural Centerville. Police then said that Susin threatened to kill a male victim and chased him through the residence. Susin arrived at the residence with a full-size axe, according to court documents.
Police said Susin took a generator that belonged to him and left the residence.