GARDNER, Kan. — A Centerville man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on a roadway in Kansas Wednesday night.
The Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office reported that Richard M. Clawson, 54, of Centerville, was killed Wednesday night. Authorities were notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday just south of Gardner in the Kansas City area.
Investigators said Clawson had stopped his semi-tractor trailer in the southbound lane of travel and exited the truck for an unknown reason and was walking in the roadway.
A four-door sedan heading northbound struck Clawson as he was walking. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the sedan, who was not identified, is cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said. The incident remains under investigation.
The collision occurred at the intersection of 207th St. and Gardner Road, which is about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 35 or about 22 miles southeast of the corporate limits of Kansas City, Kansas.