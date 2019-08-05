RURAL CENTERVILLE — A Centerville man has died after an apparent drowning in a rural pond Saturday afternoon.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a residence at 22527 248th Ave. in rural Centerville for a report of a drowning at approximately 3:26 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived an unconscious male was on the pond's shore receiving CPR. The person was identified as John E. Baugher, 54, of Centerville. He was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
His body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
An Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that law enforcement believed alcohol played a role in the drowning. Investigators determined that Baugher had been consuming alcohol before getting in the pond. A short time later, witnesses reported seeing Baugher lying in the water face down.