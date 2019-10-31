The Centerville Community School District may soon have a sister.
Andy Hotek, who recently started at the district as dean of students, presented to the board Monday an opportunity for Centerville to become a sister district with the Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School.
The school, located southwest of Beijing, China, is a private model school, Hotek said.
The sister relationship would largely be at no cost to the district but would open up opportunities for both students and staff to learn about the Chinese culture.
Hotek has experience with the school from his prior position in Oskaloosa and will be traveling to China to meet with the school in November.
There would be visits from teachers and students from the Shijiazhuang, as well as an opportunity for Centerville to send students and staff to Shijiazhuang over the summer. If an agreement is approved, the first visit could be as soon as February.
“Up to this point, the cost to our district is pretty minimal,” Hotek said. “And I don’t expect that to be too extravagant.”
Hotek added that his round-trip plane ticket to Shijiazhuang was about $750, a cost the Shijiazhuang school paid.
The board would have to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding, a letter of support from the school board, a letter of support from the City of Centerville and ongoing communication.
A discussion on bullying
On Monday the school board learned about the district’s handling of bullying during a discussion and presentation on the matter. The presentation was led by Hotek, who is currently the bullying investigator, though Centerville High School Principal Matt Johnson also chimed in both from his current role’s perspective but also from his perspective as bullying investigator the past few years.
Hotek explained once a report of bullying is made, he receives the information and begins to investigate through an evidentiary review and interviews with students. He said parents are invited to sit in on interviews when they occur.
Before, during and after the investigation process, a safety report is made to ensure sides are separated as needed.
The district uses an investigation model designed by Amanda Easton, of Des Moines-based Easton Investigation Systems.
Hotek said there have been roughly five investigations so far this year, with two being unfounded reports. Last year, about half of a dozen investigations resulted in a founded case of bullying. Johnson added that one incident could lead to multiple investigations, as well.
Each investigation, he said, ends in a determination of either unfounded or founded. Once the investigation is complete, he writes a report and sends it to the affected building principal who makes any disciplinary decisions.
One point he made clear was that not every conflict, whether physical or verbal is considered bullying.
Talented and gifted
Instructor Megan Kirkland presented to the board an update on the district’s talented and gifted, or TAG, program.
A new plan was developed in 2017 and continues to be in use.
In grades K-2, students begin to be identified through the Kingore Observation Inventory system. The entire class participates in a weekly, 30-minute discussion for four weeks. During that, notes and observations are made to help identify students that may need TAG programming. Three-to-five students are selected for an additional four continuous weeks of targeted, small-group discussion. The process continues throughout the entire school year.
In third-fifth grades, programming becomes more in-depth with the same strategy in K-2 being utilized, except for nine weeks. District-wide, approximately 4-5 percent of students in the district are identified.
The program begins to change at Howar Middle School, with the TAG teacher taking on more of a counseling role. Students can participate in contests and participate in higher-level programming.
At the high school level, the TAG teacher again transitions into a program director role, helping pair students with programs of interest to them to enhance career and college options.