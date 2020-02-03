The Centerville High School Homecoming date for this coming fall has not yet been set, as the school awaits their schedule from the state.
Every two years, the Iowa High School Athletic Association re-aligns football districts and classes. Unlike other sports, the IAHSAA sets each school’s football schedule, including when teams will be home and away.
The process has been delayed somewhat due to the association’s consideration of a new playoff structure. It’s expected schedules will be released in February. The school will then be able to determine the homecoming date once that schedule is released, district officials said.