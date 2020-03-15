The City of Centerville will close city hall to the public as concerns over community spread of the coronavirus continues to build.
City staff will still be reachable by phone and email, but the lobby of city hall will not be open to members of the public, according to a post on the city's Facebook page Sunday night. The phone number to city hall is 641-437-4339.
Tomorrow is typically a busy day for city hall as residents come to pay their bills. As a result, the city will be waiving late payment fees for those who will need more time to pay their bills during the closure.
The city has declared more information will be share tomorrow.