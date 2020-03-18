An upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 in Centerville, 12:15-5:30 p.m.
The drive is sponsored by the Centerville community and managed by Life Serve Blood Center. It will be held at Grace Taberbacle Church Fellowship Hall located at 914 N Park St.
One donation saves three lives.
Donor history can now be filled out the day of the donation http://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpassappointment.
Schedule an appointment at http://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Bring a valid form of ID when donating blood.