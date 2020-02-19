The Centerville City Council approved a resolution following a public hearing to comply with a new state law that adds an additional step for governments who will increase tax revenues more than two percent over certain levies.
The new state law went into effect after state legislatures approved it in the 2019 session.
The law requires governments who aim to increase the revenue collected from property taxes more than two percent in several different types of levies from the prior year must hold an additional public hearing.
In Centerville’s case, the total raised from all property tax levies will represent about a 1.8% increase. However, levies of employee benefits, and FICA and IPERS, will rise beyond the maximum two percent.
Having revenues from property taxes increase doesn’t mean the city is increasing the rate. In fact, in Centerville’s case the opposite is true.
The city’s increase in revenues is tied to an increase in property tax valuation from the prior year. In the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, the city is expecting about a 40-cent drop in the tax rate per $1,000 in property value.
Being above the two percent threshold required the city hold an additional public hearing and approve a resolution with a two-thirds majority of the council. No members of the public attended the public hearing to speak about the issue. The council voted unanimously to approve the resolution allowing the above two percent revenue increases.
The city council also scheduled a public hearing for the proposed budget during their March 2 meeting.
In other action:
— The council approved a monitoring system agreement to allow the city to determine wastewater flow rates throughout the system this spring. The city has stormwater running into the wastewater system and the flow meters can help the city identify where the stormwater is entering the system.
— The Highway 5 overlay project through Centerville is expected to begin this year, as soon as April. City administrator Jason Fraser speculated the project may start closer to summer as the Iowa Department of Transportation is nearing its bid deadline.
— Fraser reported that Alliant Energy recently held a meeting with square business owners over their upcoming infrastructure improvements in the square alleyways. The project could begin as soon as April, and would see Alliant Energy removing the H-frames in the alleyways and instead burying their utility lines below ground in the alley. Alliant Energy will begin on the North and West sides of the square and work their way around. The city is expecting to come behind Alliant Energy and do a patch overlay in the late summer or early fall.