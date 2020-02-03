Democrats and Republicans turned out around Appanoose County to support their preferred, or second preferred, candidates vying for a spot on the Presidential ballot.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump received near-unanimous support in Appanoose County. Trump received 233 votes. The only other vote-getter in the county was Joe Walsh, who received one.
But at 10 p.m., there were still no results for the Democratic Caucuses.
In Centerville Ward 2, where the Daily Iowegian observed Monday's caucus votes, Pete Buttigieg was the top-supported candidate, receiving four delegates. Bernie Sanders received three and Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar each received two delegates.
In two other precincts — Vermillion/Sharon/Douglas and Centerville Ward 1 — Buttigieg had strong support, but delegate counts weren't yet reported as of 10 p.m.
Buttigieg and Klobuchar were the only candidates still in the race to have held town halls in Appanoose County.
In the last cycle in 2016, by 10 p.m. almost all results were available statewide. In 2020, as the Iowa Democrats worked on making several changes to the first-in-the-nation caucus, zero precincts are reporting.
Party officials have specified in a statement that there were issues with "quality checks" of results.
“The integrity of the results is paramount,” party spokesperson Mandy McClure said. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time.”