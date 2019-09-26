The general election, which will include cities and schools, is upcoming Nov. 5. After the filing deadline has passed recently, the Appanoose County auditor released those who have filed for each race.
The ballot will include competitive races in two Centerville elections.
The city council election for the at-large position has two vying for one four-year-term. The two are Scott Buban and Darrin Hamilton.
The Centerville Community School Board features a competitive election, as well. There are four seats available, but five names on the ballot.
Two of the names are incumbents, Brooke Johnson and Travis Yeomans. Also running are Kris Shondel, Kevin Wiskus and Mike Moore.
The Daily Iowegian will prepare and publish candidate profiles in advance of the election for select contested races.
The full candidate listing for Iowegianland races are below:
City of Centerville
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: Mike O’Connor(i)
- Councilperson At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 1: Scott Buban and Darrin Hamilton
- Councilperson Ward 1, four-year-term, vote for 1: Jan Spurgeon(i)
- Councilperson Ward 3, four-year term, vote for 1: Jay Dillard(i)
City of Cincinnati
- Mayor, two-year term, vote for 1: Jessica Lenik
- Councilperson At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 2: Bruce Clinkenbeard(i), Debra Tait, Rick Long(i)
City of Exline
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: Gary Hull
- Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: Charles E. Coffman, Vicki Cowan(i), Jim Burns(i), David Steele(i)
City of Moravia
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: William Lewis and Roy Miller
- Councilperson At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 2: Jonathen Mullins, Sheila Kirby, Donald Havard(i), Terra Walker, Darcy Weilbrenner-Sheldon, Shawn Richardson(i), Jayci Stewart, Ronald Deal
- Councilperson At-Large to fill vacancy, two-year-term, vote for 1: George Bob Robinson
City of Moulton
- Mayor, four-year-term, vote for 1: Jason D. Ogden(i)
- Councilperson At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 3: Terry L. Pangburn, Mary L Boyd(i), Susan D Fitzgerald(i)
City of Mystic
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: John Hatfield
- Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: John B. Warnick, Rebecca Bills, Tom Wendland, James Hatfield, Debbie Waits(i), Brian E. Brown(i)
City of Numa
- Mayor, four-year-term, vote for 1: No candidates
- Councilperson At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 1: Donna L. Sales(i)
City of Plano
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: Richard Gorden(i)
- Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: Emma Lee Leopard(i), Marilyn Gorden, Thomas Wilson(i), Willa Dobbs(i), Chad C. Clark(i)
City of Rathbun
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: Barbara E Milburn(i)
- Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: Richard M. Glovas(i), Ronnie Milburn(i), Phyllis Gray(i), Ralph Gray(i), Mike Baker(i)
City of Udell
- Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: Eric Wade Pace(i)
- Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: Joseph Snow(i), Marilyn J. Koehler(i), Mary R Clark(i)
City of Unionville
Mayor, two-year-term, vote for 1: No candidates
Councilperson At-Large, two-year-term, vote for 5: No candidates
Centerville School District
- School Board At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 4: Kris Shondel, Brooke Johnson(i), Travis Yeomans(i), Kevin R. Wiskus, Mike Moore
Moravia School District
School Board Director District 2, four-year-term, vote for 1: James Hanes
- School Board Director District 4, four-year-term, vote for 1: Jerry Robison, Connie A Brown
- School Board Director District 5, four-year-term, vote for 1: John Baty(i), Jayci Stewart
Moulton-Udell School District
- School Board At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 3: Mark Amos King(i), Randy Welch(i), Rex Harris(i), Susan D. Fitzgerald
Seymour School District
- School Board At-Large, four-year-term, vote for 3: Justin Keller(i), Danny J. Furlin Jr.(i), Sarah Carter-Jones, Jamieson Trimble, Clint Housh
Indian Hills Community College Area XV
- District 6, four-year-term, vote for 1: Nellie M Coltrain(i)
- District 7, four-year-term, vote for 1: Alan Wilson(i)
(i) after name indicates incumbent candidate