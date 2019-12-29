Locals got the chance Sunday to pick the brain of South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of the Democratic front runners in the race for the party’s nomination.
Voters here had the chance to ask about a half-dozen questions, as roughly 250 attended Buttigieg’s town hall at the Majestic Theater in Centerville.
It was the second high-profile candidate visit Centerville that was nearly split between Democratic President Barack Obama both elections in 2008 and 2012. However, Appanoose County represents a challenge for the Buttigieg campaign in a county where more than 60 percent preferred Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton for President in 2016.
Amy Klobuchar is the only other candidate to hold a town hall in Centerville, doing so on Dec. 20.
Among questions asked of Buttigieg, who would be the youngest President in history if elected, ranged from a recent local topic involving the Nativity scene controversy to larger topics about Buttigieg’s distaste for the electoral college.
Buttigieg, who says his Christian faith is very important to him, said the separation of church and state is important.
“Expressing your faith should never have to involve hurting other people, which is sometimes what we see in the way that religion gets forced onto us in the public square,” Buttigieg said.
He wasn’t familiar with the specific Centerville controversy relating to the Nativity scene, which was removed after several citizens in the community complained that it was placed on government-owned property.
In broader policy terms, locals quizzed Buttigieg, who would also be the first openly gay President if elected, on his ambitions for economic and foreign policy.
But before those, he said, the country must heal from President Donald Trump.
“The healing has to begin on day one — before day one,” Buttigieg said in a response to a question about how the candidate would go beyond his promises to form a better cabinet and work to get money out of politics to bring the country together.
Among the proposals shared was to create a national, paid volunteer program.
“This is one reason I’m a big believer in national service,” Buttigieg said. “The idea of creating a million, paid, voluntary service opportunities a year. Because I think about the effect that service had one me.”
The candidate pointed to his military service overseas to bolster his reasons behind the proposed program.
“I was serving next to people that were very, very different from me. Different stories, different races, different parts of the country, very different politics, and we learned to trust each other with our lives because we had to — we had a tough job to do.
“I want to make sure that every American can have that experience of connecting with other Americans, but without having to go to war in order to get it.”
Shared service creates shared experiences in America, he pitched to locals here.
It’s important in an era where American citizens struggle to share common realities, dependent on where they get their news from, Buttigieg said.
“Not everybody in my party was thrilled with me when I made the decision to do a town hall with Fox News,” Buttigieg said. “But we can’t be surprised if people don’t respond to our message when they’ve literally never heard it.”
Buttigieg said he supports a Medicare-for-all option but wants to allow Americans to make the choice.
“We’re naming it after Medicare as a reminder that we’ve already had public health insurance in this country for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “Medicare is medicare, and I’m not proposing that we do anything that would diminish Medicare. On the contrary, we actually need to make some improvements there to make it more efficient and effective.”
Buttigieg said he wants to ensure that unions who have negotiated good health insurance benefits, or those Americans that like their current plans, to keep what works for them.
However, he wants the public option available to those who aren’t satisfied. Buttigieg’s plan would be for 8.5 percent of one’s income to be the most they would pay in a system that compensates for lower-income buyers.
As a mayor of a town of about 100,000, one citizen questioned whether Buttigieg has the experience necessary to lead the White House.
Buttigieg said he has support from about 200 “extremely respected foreign policy professionals” who support his campaign because they believe in his vision.
He said those supporters also believe in the temperament he’ll restore to the United States, which he said has been lost in the Trump presidency.