The Iowa Democrats have begun releasing official results from Monday’s caucuses after a results reporting glitch caused a nearly day delay in results reporting.
In the initial results dump from the Iowa Democrats, released shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, 62% of precincts across Iowa's 99 counties showed Pete Buttigieg with a lead in state delegate equivalents, but Bernie Sanders with an edge in total votes.
State delegate equivalents are the number of delegates a candidate has earned for the party's state convention, based on the number of votes each candidate receives on a precinct level.
All but one of Appanoose County's precincts were included in the initial dump, showing that Pete Buttigieg claimed the win in the county through both delegates won and amount of voters obtained in the final alignment. Buttigieg won 2.24 state delegate equivalents. He had 119 votes in the first alignment and then 140 in the final alignment.
Still missing in the count was the Bellair/Lincoln precinct.
Caucuses have a first step, called first alignment, where voters show the support for their primary choice of candidate. A candidate must have at least 15% support at the precinct to be declared viable, or eligible to receive delegates for the state convention. After that count is taken, voters are allowed to move to other groups and then the count for the final alignment is taken, and is what the results are based on.
Joe Biden was second in Appanoose County, receiving final alignment support from 96 people. He received 1.68 state delegate equivalents.
Five other candidates received some delegates: Bernie Sanders with 0.96, Amy Klobuchar with 0.4, Tom Steyer with 0.24, and Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang had 0.08.
As of the initial dump, there were 1,099 precincts of 1,765 reporting. Buttigieg held the delegate lead statewide with 362.637 state delegate equivalents. Sanders was in second with 337.887, Warren third with 246.18 and Bidenfourth with 210.344.