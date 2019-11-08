MOULTON — A bus driver was cited after a Wednesday morning bus crash injured a student.
The crash was reported Wednesday morning at 7:02 a.m. at the intersection of 545th St. and 265th Ave., about six miles west of Moulton.
The school bus, driven by Terry Lee Pangburn, 57, of Moulton, was on 545th St. and turning left onto 265th Ave. According to an accident report by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, the bus turned in front of a 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by Steven Dewayne Zugg, 58, of Moulton.
Zugg attempted to miss the bus, but the bus hit the Ford’s rear passenger side corner. Zugg’s vehicle went into the north ditch on 545th St., hitting trees along the way.
A 12-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Centerville with complaints of a possible injury.
Pangburn was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
Damage to the school bus was estimated at $5,000. Damage to the Ranger was estimated at $10,000.