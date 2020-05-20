The Shoppes at Bradley Hall will not reopen following economic challenges created by COVID-19.
Bradley Hall was created as an upscale retail location by late philanthropist Morgan Cline inside an old mansion on Drake Avenue in 1999.
COVID-19 caused a weeks-long closure that not only shut down sales but also created broader shifts in travel and spending patterns. The impact was too great to overcome, Alison Fraser said.
Fraser, who oversees Bradley Hall as part of a trust that Cline established upon his death, noted that Bradley Hall had just last winter been recognized by Travel Iowa for being a rural shopping destination.
“We are very sad to close its doors for good,” Fraser said. “Especially as our community feels the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we hope this provides us an opportunity to continue Cline’s legacy in other ways in the future.”
There will not be a going-out-of-business sale at this time, but one will be announced at a future date.
Plans on what to do next with the former Bradley mansion are still being determined. Fraser said the trust is committed to seeing the building continue to be part of the community.
Bradley Hall was one of many notable restoration projects undertaken by Cline over his lifetime. Others include The Continental Hotel, a dialysis center, a nursing home and other projects in Cline’s hometown of Exline.