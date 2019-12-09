A prosecutor is requesting that the bond for a Moulton man accused of attempted murder be increased.
Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski asked the court Friday to up the bond amount that Jacob Myers, of Moulton, would need to post before being released.
Myers was arrested last week after authorities said he shot a Centerville man in the head. The victim survived and was in stable condition after being transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance, in the latest update as of Thursday.
Currently, Myers’ bond was set at $55,000 cash only by a magistrate judge. Scieszinski is requested that be upped by the court to $250,000.
In her motion, Scieszinski said Myers has a history of violating pre-trial release terms, and that the nature of the incident would support a higher bond.
Myers had an initial appearance on Dec. 5, where he pled not guilty. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Court records do not show an attorney for Myers, but he has filled out an application to be appointed one.
Myers was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night from 203 W. 4th St. in Moulton, reporting that Jerrad Firth, of Centerville, had been shot. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found Firth with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting, law enforcement determined after speaking with the victim, happened in the 30000 block of 550th St.
Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at 30174 550th St. in Moulton, where Myers was known to be living. Court filings said that officers located a .22-caliber Colt Woodsman pistol that was hidden in a hollowed-out tree in the yard, along with additional .22-caliber ammunition in a nearby vehicle.