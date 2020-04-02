Police say a female reported missing Tuesday was found dead on Thursday.
Patience Constance Hurley, 39, of Centerville, was reported missing at approximately 4:09 p.m. Monday. Family initially requested the Centerville Police Department check the welfare of Hurley, who was last seen near 18th and Green streets.
On Tuesday, she was declared a missing person. At 10:41 a.m. Thursday, the Centerville Law Center received the report of a body found at 22900 Highway 5 in eastern Centerville.
Law enforcement confirmed the body was that of Hurley.
No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny.