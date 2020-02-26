Members of the Centerville Community School Board began the process of sifting through the feedback they received from community members regarding the district’s master facilities plan.
About 44 responded to the survey following a meeting on the topic last month. District administrative staff has been compiling the results and comments into a readable format.
The board spent nearly three hours Monday attempting to pull common themes from the survey they will later use to influence their final proposal.
A difficult task lies ahead as the board attempts to pair down a list that includes $28 million worth of projects identified as needs. The district’s finances will restrict them to less than $20 million.
The biggest item was the Centerville High School, where significant renovation or a new addition is on the docket identified as needs.
The board felt the community spoke almost unanimously on the need to make improvements on the campus. Which of the two presented tracts those improvements will follow are less clear.
Two options were floated during a community meeting in January: build a new addition and demolish the original portion of the high school, or to repair what’s already standing.
The cost for either was roughly the same — about $15 million as presented by architects.
School Board President Marty Braster said the surveys from the community favored slightly to tear down the portion of the high school that is more than 100 years old. However, the survey of staff members leaned more towards fixing the issues with the building.
The survey was provided as a draft to school board members Monday, but hasn’t yet been made public or available to the media as it isn’t finalized.
A common theme was the importance of safety and security, board members said of the survey.
“The thing that stands out for me in both of them [surveys of community and staff] is safety and security part,” board member Mike Moore said. “How we get that done, if it’s a new building or redoing the current structure, but quite honestly I think that was the theme throughout the whole packet. ... I didn’t get a real good feel either way from the community if it was a good idea to tear down and remodel ... from the staff, I felt like it was more of a, ‘Let’s fix a lot of stuff that’s broken.’”
It did seem, board members felt, the community didn’t support adding a competition gymnasium into the high school plans either way.
Other results confused members of the board. Braster pointed out that respondents, he felt, more consistently said the Lakeview activities complex currently met the needs of the district. “But at the same time, they’d like to build a brand new track and have a new synthetic turf football field. ... I found that that’s a desire of the community and not necessarily based on need,” he said, acknowledging he did feel the track at least needed to be addressed.
Centerville Activities Director Rich Parker said this year’s track and field meet will be the last the current track can hold, and even that’s not a certainty.
“That’s not meeting the needs of the track program anyway,” Parker said. “When you look down there, it looks like a great track until you walk on it, and compete on it.”
District-wide, the emphasis of support included addressing security and safety concerns and adding air conditioning systems.
The board will continue their discussion at their next meeting on March 9, which begins at 6:30 p.m., and then again at a special meeting with the district’s architect on March 23.
Beyond a major project potentially at Centerville High School and work at Lakeview’s athletic complex, the list of identified needs the board is considering also includes Howar Middle School and the Centerville Preschool.