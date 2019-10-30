Eligible staff in the Centerville School District will have the chance to retire early with a $50,000 lump-sum payment and other benefits.
The school board voted unanimously to offer a lump sum payment at $50,000 to early retirees, the most offered in recent times. Employees in the program will also receive some reimbursement for accrued by unused sick leave and flexible leave.
Employees that retire in the program can also continue to participate in the district’s health insurance plan at their expense, for as long as it is allowed by the district and its health insurance carrier.
School board president Marty Braster said the board should make the payments as enticing as possible.
This is because the lump sum payment comes from the district’s management fund, which is used for early retirement payments and insurance payments.
“Money in the management fund doesn’t do anything for us, in my personal opinion,” Braster said. “The only time the management fund does something for us is if we need to encourage, or should encourage, veteran teachers to take an early retirement because it helps us meet our financial projections.”
There are 19 eligible employees in the district. The package is only available to the first 15 that submit requests and are approved. During a financial presentation on Oct. 21, the district’s consultant suggested that optimally there would be at least seven early retirees with only six positions being replaced.
The program is aimed to help alleviate costs in the general fund, which among other things pays staff salaries. That happens if positions aren’t replaced, or if new staff replacing the retirees make less salary.
Employees who are 55 years old or older and have worked at least 10 consecutive years in the district are eligible for the plan.
The process was to begin immediately, with the hope that the board can approve the early retirees in December. This would allow administrative staff more time to determine how to replace the positions.
“This has absolutely nothing to do with the caliber of teachers we have with our mature teachers, our more experienced teachers,” superintendent Tom Rubel said. “This has always been a financial decision.”
In other action:
— An agreement with Timberline Billing Services, LLC of West Des Moines was approved. They will bill-out for the district for Medicaid funds. There is no up-front costs, but Timberline keeps six percent of the amount collected from Medicaid. The district opted to self-bill in an attempt to save money, but staff found it difficult to effectively navigate the necessary paperwork to receive Medicaid funding. Health and behavior services can be billed for reimbursement by the district, such as the cost of student-aides, nurse supplies and even some transportation.
— The board approved a resolution to refinance bonds tied to the statewide sales tax fund. The refinanced dropped the interest rate from 3.24% to 1.92%, saving the district approximately $186,000. The refinancing will not extend the loan beyond its previously maturity date of July 1, 2029. The bond is not paid with property tax dollars, but instead is paid from the state sales tax funding received from the State of Iowa.
— A new seat belt policy was approved. A new state law requires newly purchased school buses to be equipped with seat belts and for districts with buses that have seat belts to implement a policy for their use. The district now has one such bus, but was awaiting a policy before it could be used.
— During a work session Monday, the board also went over a proposed partnership with a China school to become a sister-district, heard a presentation from the district’s talented and gifted program, and had a discussion on bullying. See Friday’s Daily Iowegian for a recap on those items.