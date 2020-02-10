The last precinct that was reported from Appanoose County by the Iowa Democratic Party from last week's caucuses should be reviewed, the campaign for Bernie Sanders says.
Included in the campaign's request for the Democratic Party to recanvass results from more than two dozen precincts is the Bellair/Lincoln precinct southwest of Centerville.
In a letter sent Monday morning to the party, Sanders' campaign says that precinct had four candidates who reached viability and four delegates to offer. Because of this, each viable candidate should have received one delegate the campaign says. However, in the ultimate results Sanders received no delegates and Biden's delegate count was rounded up to two delegates.
Statewide, Sanders said Pete Buttigieg received 3.2312 too many delegates and Sanders received 2.3942 too few. Buttigieg holds a slight lead in results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, but a winner has not been declared by the Associated Press.
Buttigieg also filed a request to recanvass 66 precincts. The nearest is in the Melrose area in Monroe County.