ALBIA — An emotional Barbara Pasa emphatically denied that she killed her husband Timothy Pasa in 2018. She also denied setting their home on fire.
Monday afternoon brought Barbara Pasa to the stand as the first-degree murder and first-degree arson trial against her nears its close.
"I did not kill Tim Pasa," Barbara Pasa said in response to a question by her attorney James Beres. "I couldn't do that to my kids. I wouldn't do that to my kids. I wouldn't do that to Tim."
The state rested its case early Monday afternoon, and following Barbara Pasa's testimony the defense also rested their case. The state will have the opportunity to offer rebuttal evidence, but closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning with the jury being sent to deliberations after.
After more than an hour of direct examination by her attorney, Barbara Pasa was subjected to an emotional cross-examination by Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski.
Out of the gate, Scieszinski was direct to Barbara Pasa. "Mrs. Pasa, name another person who had access to propofol and access to Tim Pasa on the 5th [of May]. ... You did, didn't you?" Scieszsinki asked.
"I had access to Tim Pasa, but I did not have access to propofol," Barbara Pasa answered.
Barbara Pasa said she worked in a setting with propofol, as an employee of the surgical department where it is commonly used, but that she was not allowed to administer the drug. But, she knew the effects and how it was administered, Barbara Pasa confirmed following questions by Scieszinski.
Barbara Pasa said she only learned a couple of weeks ago that emptying the bins that contained wasted medicines, like propofol, was part of her job description. She said she'd never done that while at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
On the morning of May 5, 2018, before the fire was reported at the Pasa residence at 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville, Barbara Pasa said the couple's two children left before 6:30 a.m. to catch a bus to a soccer tournament in Creston. She said she left the home around 7:08 a.m., which she determined from a text she sent to her daughter as she left the driveway.
Surveillance video from an ATM machine at Farmer's Bank of Northern Missouri in Centerville showed Barbara Pasa making a withdrawal that morning at approximately 7:25 a.m. A neighbor called 911 to report seeing smoke coming from the residence at 7:33 a.m.
Multiple neighbors and friends attempted to reach Barbara Pasa, who was traveling to Creston herself when the fire was reported. She said she had cellular service through Verizon Wireless, which had spotty coverage in Wayne County.
Once messages and calls began going through, Barbara Pasa began answering and communicating, eventually deciding to head back to Centerville after talking with her niece Beth Shilling, she said.
"You weren't worried about Tim, were you?" Scieszinski asked.
"Well, Tim was my husband and an adult," Barbara Pasa responded. "I was worried about my two frantic children that had text me on the phone, and kept calling me."
"You didn't call Tim," Scieszinski began to ask.
"I was in bad cell service, and I was receiving one call after another," Barbara Pasa responded.
"You didn't text Tim," Sciezsinksi said.
"I didn't really call that many people back, they were calling ... to me," Barbara Pasa said.
"Barb, Don Schnitker (DCI special agent) asked you this question, your attorney asked you this question, I've asked you this question, and you still haven't really answered it," Scieszinksi said.
An objection by the defense for an argumentative question was overruled.
"You didn't attempt to call Tim," Scieszsinki said.
"No, and like I said in other questions, I had people calling and texting me one after another," Barbara Pasa replied. "I had very poor cell reception. And when I got back to the highway, I knew something major had happened."
"You didn't ask anybody about Tim," Scieszinski followed up.
"I asked Beth, 'How was Tim?'" Barbara Pasa said, beginning to get emotional. "And that's when she told me to get back to Centerville as fast as I could."
"You didn't call Tim, or text Tim, because you knew he was dead, didn't you?" Scieszsinki asked.
"No, I did not know my husband was dead," Barbara Pasa said. "I knew my house was on fire."
Shifting to the fire, Scieszinski continued to press.
Following the fire, Barbara Pasa told friends, family and investigators that she had lit a three-wick candle to mask the smell of dog urine from the family's dog before leaving. While a candle was found, investigators ruled it out as the cause of the fire.
"We know the candle didn't cause the fire," Scieszinski said.
"That's what I blame myself for," Barbara Pasa said.
Scieszsinki then listed the investigators who have testified that the candle was not the fire's cause, and asked: "You still maintain that that candle jumped across the bed, and lit Tim on fire."
"I am telling the truth, and I'm not going to change my story because people are telling me other things," Barbara Pasa responded. "I sat a candle on a Kindle, on the bedside table next to where my husband laid at the time. That is what I know happened on May 5. When I left the house, that's where the candle was at. That's what I know. I was the person that was there, that's what I know."
Following questions by her attorney, Beres, Barbara Pasa said the smoke detectors were disabled by Tim Pasa following a cooking accident of her's on May 4, 2018.
Barbara Pasa testified that she was removing cookies from the oven when one fell on the oven's heating element. Unable to retrieve it, but with baking left to do, it remained. Windows were opened to help clear the smoke, and Tim Pasa opened the door to the smoke detectors in the home to disable them.
Barbara Pasa said she didn't think to enable them again after that.
At the time of the fire, Barbara Pasa said, she was on 100 milligrams of Zoloft and had lost her ability to cry or feel emotions.
“I couldn’t cry," she said Monday. "I lost a two-year-old in Hospice care, and I didn’t cry.”
After her arrest on May 18, 2018, a jail psychiatrist changed her medicine to Prozac and about 6-8 weeks ago it was changed to Lexapro.
"I can feel my emotions, I can cry," she said.
Barbara Pasa said she loved her home and her family.
The decision to increase life insurance, she said, was a mutual decision between her and her husband. Tim Pasa, she said, had relatives who had died young and she was a severe diabetic.
With a $145,000 mortgage, they wanted to ensure, she said, that there would be enough to pay off the home should either of them die.
An additional $200,000 was placed on Tim Pasa, on top of the $63,000 he received from his workplace.
Barbara Pasa said a gastric sleeve procedure she had done in Oct. 2017 disqualified her from increasing her life insurance coverage because it was considered a major surgery. She was covered with $129,000 through her workplace and had an additional $100,000 policy.