TDT CPAs and Advisors, P.C. have released an audit report on the Chariton Valley Planning & Development Council of Governments.
The Commission had total receipts of $239,392 for the year ended June 30, 2019. The receipts included $185,919 of intergovernmental receipts, $34,482 of transportation matching reimbursements, $18,979 of membership dues, and $12 of miscellaneous income.
Disbursements for the year totaled $224,646. This included $149,724 for salaries and benefits; $13,450 for legal, accounting, and auditing services; $23,953 for office equipment and supplies; $6,904 for dues and subscriptions; $4,040 for travel; $4,471 for insurance; $9,213 for utilities; $9,100 for professional services; and $3,791 for miscellaneous disbursements.
This report contains recommendations to the Council.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the offices of the Auditor of State and the Chariton Valley Planning & Development Council of Governments and on the Auditor of State’s website at http://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/index.html.