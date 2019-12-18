The appeal of a Udell man that he was unlawfully searched as a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police did not sway the Iowa Appeals Court.
Cliff Allen Lowe, 47, of Udell, was found guilty by an Appanoose County jury of possession of a controlled substance, third offense, as a habitual offender in January 2018.
He appealed that conviction, arguing to the Iowa Court of Appeals that he was searched following an illegal pretextual traffic stop in which he was a passenger. A pretextual stop is when an officer detains a citizen for a minor crime, like a traffic violation, because the officer suspects the person of a more significant crime.
Lowe further claimed to the court his counsel was ineffective for failing to suppress the evidence obtained following that stop.
The appeals court in their ruling released Wednesday said to throw out the conviction they would have to "overrule Supreme Court precedent" to rule his attorney had standing to challenge the vehicle search.
"A failure to register meritless arguments or motions does not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel," the court wrote references two previous decisions.
The Iowa Supreme Court recently upheld the precedent that pretextual stops are permissible, the appeals court continued in their decision.
Additionally, federal and state precedent dictates that a passenger of a vehicle "has not legitimate expectation of privacy therein and therefore does not have standing to challenge the constitutionality of a search."
Lowe was initially charged in 2017 after Centerville Police pulled over a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup for expired registration. During a vehicle search, after Lowe was asked to leave the vehicle, officers located a still cold Mountain Dew bottle that had a clear plastic baggie inside of methamphetamine inside of it.
Police said Lowe had been seen drinking from the bottle earlier during the traffic stop. The bottle, police said, was found near where Lowe was sitting in the vehicle.
Lowe had originally been allowed to leave the scene after a pat-down search, but police later arrested him a few blocks from the scene after finding the methamphetamine in the bottle.