Appanoose County citizens overwhelmingly supported the renewal of the EMS income surtax levy, which provides funding to local first responders.
The public measure had the support of more than 77% of voters Tuesday, renewing the income tax for another five years.
The surtax takes 1% of the amount collected from income tax in the county and sends the proceeds to local emergency responders.
The surtax has been in place since 1994. Emergency medical services do not receive statewide funding in Iowa.
Funding will be split amongst all of the county’s first responder entities, based on calls served. Entities include Centerville Fire Rescue, Moulton Volunteer Ambulance Service, Moravia First Responders, Mystic First Responders, Unionville (Iowa) First Responders, and Southern Appanoose County First Responders.
The various first responder entities rely on the income surtax, grants and donations to cover their costs. The ambulance services by Centerville Fire and Rescue and Moulton Ambulance do receive some reimbursements from private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, but those only cover part of the costs of service, city officials say.