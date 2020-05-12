Local officials have announced the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in Appanoose County.
The announcement comes Tuesday morning after a male, between the ages of 18- and 40-years-old, tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department is identifying anyone who may have come into contact with the individual for notification purposes.
A condition on the individual was not publicly released, but the press release says the person is “receiving appropriate medical care.” Other demographic information or the person’s place of employment was not released by local officials.
This is a breaking news story and additional updates are expected later today.