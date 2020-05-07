There have been two new residents test positive for COVID-19 in Appanoose County, local officials announced.
Both of the new patients are females, one is between the ages of 18-40 and the other is between the ages of 41-60.
Appanoose County Public Health is working to identify anyone who have come in direct contact with either individual for notification purposes.
Appanoose County has a total of 6 confirmed cases, per officials. The COVID-19 disease is caused by the new coronavirus. In many cases, patients see little or no symptoms. The disease can cause severe respiratory symptoms, and can lead to death, particularly in patients that are elderly or immunocompromised.
A single day high of 13 individuals were tested on Wednesday in Appanoose County, according to state data. On average, the county has been conducting about three tests per day for COVID-19.
To date in the pandemic response, there have been 139 individuals tested, or about 1.1% of the population.
The new patients announced Thursday are the youngest so far to test positive in Appanoose County. Of the six cases announced to date, one patient was 81-plus and three have been between the ages of 61-80.
No details on the new patient’s condition were released. Public health officials only release the gender and age group of cases in the county, citing HIPAA restrictions.
Cases continued to balloon in Wapello County, though officials have not said whether there is an outbreak at any local businesses.
Local officials said there were 150 cases in the county, a jump of 34 cases in the past day.
The local tally differs from the state tally, which placed the county at the 165 mark for positive COVID-19 cases.
Data from the state showed about 24.6% of residents tested in Wapello County were found to have the disease.