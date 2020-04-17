In the week ending April 11, another 238 citizens of Appanoose County filed for unemployment benefits.
The number of individuals unemployed has surged in recent weeks as businesses shut down and face economic downturns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Since the onset of the outbreak in March, 788 people in Appanoose County have asked for unemployment benefits. The 238 that filed in the week ending April 11, the most recent available, is in line with the 243 people that filed the week prior.
Manufacturing has been the hardest hit, with 181 employees affected. The health care and social assistance industry is next with 151 impacted.
When unemployment claims first begin growing quickly the week ending March 21, it was the accommodation and food services industry filing the most claims. In the week's since, workers in the manufacturing and health care sectors have caught up in claims filed.
How many jobs have been saved locally due to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is uncertain. The state of Iowa has received 29,424 loans for a total of $4.3 million. However, data is not yet available on more than a state or national level.
More than 1,200 Iowa businesses also received funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority through money sat aside by Gov. Kim Reynolds. In Appanoose County, six businesses received funds.
Reynolds said the state is awaiting additional guidance from the United States before expanding the state’s small business relief grants.
Iowa's unemployment rate moved from 2.8% in February to 3.7% in March. That only reflects the beginning of the economic impacts, however, as thousands more jobs have been lost in April.
The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.4%.