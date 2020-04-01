The call for local residents to complete the 2020 Census continues as to date less than 42% countywide have responded.
April 1 was recognized as April Fool’s Day by many, but it was also Census Day. There’s still time to complete the census form, but the information is to show a count of residents as of April 1.
The data is used by governments to decide federal resources, including the apportionment of congressional seats, grant funding and decisions on other resources particularly from the federal government.
Most households by now should have received a paper for that can be completed and returned with no postage required. Residents can also report to the Census’ website at my2020census.gov or by phone.
The form is expected to take about 10 minutes.
English speakers can call 844-330-2020. For Spanish-language responses, call 844-468-2020. The TDD number is 844-467-2020.
As of the latest data on March 30, 41.7% of Appanoose County had completed the census form. About 40% of Centerville had responded. Statewide 42.5 have responded.
Responding now is critical to the census count, as the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting workers visiting homes to collect numbers that aren’t being reported through mail, online or phone. The current timeline calls for data to be completely reported by mid-August, when census takers are tentatively slated to visit homes that haven’t responded to ensure everyone is counted.