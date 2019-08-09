RATHBUN LAKE — The popular Rathbun Lake Aquapark, the outdoor water park open to Honey Creek Resort guests and to the public, has been temporarily closed due to a potentially harmful algae bloom in the lake.
The resort, in consultation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), opted to close the aquapark today after IDNR testing this morning showed elevated levels of algae toxin microsystin. The aquapark will be closed through the weekend, with its status to be re-evaluated after subsequent testing sometime next week.
“Our guests’ safety is our top priority, so in an abundance of caution we are closing the aquapark for now,” said Walt Kochansky, general manager of Honey Creek Resort for Delaware North, which operates the resort for IDNR. “We want to ensure our guests have a fun and healthy experience.”
Honey Creek Resort’s marina is not affected and remains open for boat rentals and kayaking.
Resort activities such as free golf, biking, the indoor waterpark and the naturalist center also remain open and accessible to guests during their stay. The resort fee, normally $25, has been reduced to $15 until the aquapark reopens.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closing of the aquapark may cause, and as a result we are lowering the resort fee for our guests,” Kochansky said.
The aquapark features 16 different inflatable components and can accommodate up to 40 guests at one time. The 3,900-square-foot water sport attraction opened in 2017 as the first of its kind in Iowa.