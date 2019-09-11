ALBIA — A pedestrian on Highway 34 east of Albia was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning and killed.
The Iowa State Patrol said Zachary Allen Bates, 23, of Albia, entered the westbound lane of the highway for an unknown reason about three miles east of Albia.
According to the preliminary accident report a 2011 Chevrolet sedan attempted to avoid Bates but was unable to, and struck him in the roadway.
Bates was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The accident remains under investigation. It occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. Wednesday.