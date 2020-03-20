Restaurants, even those that gave delivery or pick up only a try following the governor's ban on dine-in eating, are beginning to close in Centerville.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Centerville was offering take-out, but Thursday evening announced on its Facebook it would be closed until further notice.
Lucile's Steak and Spirits also gave delivery and take-out a whirl after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds banned restaurants from allowing dine-in customers during the coronavirus outbreak. But on Saturday, that will end according to Allison Fraser, CEO of the Morgan Cline Foundation that operates the restaurant.
Fraser said Friday the restaurant has already begun laying off members of its staff but said the restaurant would re-open once it could resume serving dine-in customers again.
The Continental Hotel, which houses the Lucile's restaurant, will remain open. Lucile's will also offer to-go wine and beer options.
Some restaurants immediately announced closures.
Ching Dow Centerville announced Tuesday, the same day Gov. Reynolds announced the dine-in eating ban, that they would temporarily close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Jing Jing Chinese Restaurant also announced on Tuesday they will be closed until March 31, or when the order from the governor expires.
The Iowa Workforce Development loosened restrictions on unemployment for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak and facing layoffs. Officials have vowed first payment after claims within 7-10 days, and that work search and other requirements would be waived to speed up the process.
Laid-off workers can visit www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov for details.
The worldwide pandemic of coronavirus that's, as of Friday afternoon, resulted in 45 positive cases in Iowa, has resulted in a drastic increase in unemployment.
Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, declined to provide specific numbers at a news conference on Friday. She vowed they would begin reporting through the governor's office next week.
She called the increase staggering, though, adding that single day unemployment claims are rivaling numbers seen for a busy month.
Because of the drastic increase, phone wait times are a half-hour or more. Townsend said more than 160 employees are being trained to be shifted onto the telephone to help answer questions and process claims starting Monday.