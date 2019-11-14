Appanoose Community Care Services has decided to put together a program to provide the elderly in our community with Christmas gifts. The program will be called “Adopt a Grandparent.” A tree will located at the care services’ office with tags providing gender, age, and items they wish for. Our program will kick off Wednesday, Nov. 13. Deadline to return tags and gifts will be Dec. 13.
Most elderly have little to no family to spend the holidays with for various reasons. Most spend the holiday season alone. Grandparents are the backbone to our families and for many generations they have taught us about the spirit of giving and Christmas, cooked us dinners, and always made us feel welcomed and loved.
Help us to bring back the Christmas spirit, even if just for the day, by providing a Christmas gift to each one of them. This holiday is about giving and we would love nothing more than to give back to those who so graciously gave to us during the holiday season.
In order for our program to succeed we need to find some grandparents to adopt. If you or anyone you know is 65 years or older, a resident of Appanoose County and will be spending the holiday alone, please stop by our office to sign up or call 641-437-3474. If you would like to adopt a grandparent please stop by the office to pick your adopted grandparent from our tree.
All information will be kept confidential.